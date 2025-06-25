Left Menu

Stalin Unveils Multi-Specialty Hospital Amid Criticisms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital costing Rs 197.81 crore. While he also opened additional health buildings, AIADMK leader Palaniswami criticized him over unfilled medical posts. Stalin marked his visit by engaging with locals and distributing welfare benefits.

Updated: 25-06-2025 20:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in Vellore, a project worth Rs 197.81 crore. The facility, featuring 560 beds and specialties like gynecology, obstetrics, and pediatric surgery, was built on the Government Pentland Hospital premises. Stalin originally laid its foundation on August 22, 2023.

In addition, Stalin, through video conferencing, inaugurated additional buildings for seven primary health centers and two health sub-centers, constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore. However, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the event, questioning the fulfillment of medical posts.

Stalin's official visit to the districts of Vellore and Tiruapattur included public interactions and distributing welfare benefits. Upon his arrival at Katpadi from Chennai, he was warmly welcomed. He facilitated petitions from the public, and presented a hostel warden appointment to a daily wage earner battling poverty, alongside granting housing pattas to beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

