Gavi Secures Vital Funding Amidst Aid Cuts and Vaccine Safety Concerns

Global vaccine organization Gavi announced securing over $9 billion for its vaccination efforts, though less than the targeted $11.9 billion. The funding shortfall followed the U.S. withdrawal over vaccine safety disputes. Despite challenges, Gavi plans to immunize 500 million children and save millions of lives globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 02:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global vaccine group Gavi has confirmed securing more than $9 billion for immunizing the world's poorest children over the next five years, according to Chair Jose Manuel Barroso at a recent Brussels summit.

The group aimed for $11.9 billion for their 2026-2030 operations but faced shortfalls, partly due to the U.S. ceasing funds amid safety disputes, though new pledges from the U.K. and Gates Foundation offered much-needed support.

Overcoming funding cuts, Gavi intends to immunize an additional 500 million children, while implementing reforms and partnerships to sustain its mission against infectious diseases.

