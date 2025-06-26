Gavi Secures Vital Funding Amidst Aid Cuts and Vaccine Safety Concerns

Global vaccine group Gavi has confirmed securing more than $9 billion for immunizing the world's poorest children over the next five years, according to Chair Jose Manuel Barroso at a recent Brussels summit.

The group aimed for $11.9 billion for their 2026-2030 operations but faced shortfalls, partly due to the U.S. ceasing funds amid safety disputes, though new pledges from the U.K. and Gates Foundation offered much-needed support.

Overcoming funding cuts, Gavi intends to immunize an additional 500 million children, while implementing reforms and partnerships to sustain its mission against infectious diseases.