Gavi Secures Vital Funding Amidst Aid Cuts and Vaccine Safety Concerns
Global vaccine organization Gavi announced securing over $9 billion for its vaccination efforts, though less than the targeted $11.9 billion. The funding shortfall followed the U.S. withdrawal over vaccine safety disputes. Despite challenges, Gavi plans to immunize 500 million children and save millions of lives globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 02:04 IST
Global vaccine group Gavi has confirmed securing more than $9 billion for immunizing the world's poorest children over the next five years, according to Chair Jose Manuel Barroso at a recent Brussels summit.
The group aimed for $11.9 billion for their 2026-2030 operations but faced shortfalls, partly due to the U.S. ceasing funds amid safety disputes, though new pledges from the U.K. and Gates Foundation offered much-needed support.
Overcoming funding cuts, Gavi intends to immunize an additional 500 million children, while implementing reforms and partnerships to sustain its mission against infectious diseases.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Increases Power Tariffs to Unlock IMF Funding
Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts
World Bank Lifts Nuclear Energy Funding Ban in Developing Nations
Gavi Seeks New Donors Amid Global Aid Cuts