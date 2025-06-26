Left Menu

Gavi Aims Beyond Expectations with $9 Billion in Fundraising for Global Vaccinations

Global vaccine group Gavi secured over $9 billion for immunizing the world's poorest children over five years, despite falling short of its $11.9 billion target. Key donors included the UK and the Gates Foundation, while the U.S. halted funding. Gavi plans cost-cutting, reforms, and partnerships to maximize impact.

26-06-2025
Global vaccine initiative Gavi has successfully amassed more than $9 billion to fund its mission of immunizing children in the world's poorest countries over the next five years. This announcement comes after a significant fundraising summit held in Brussels, where Gavi disclosed this financial milestone despite falling short of its original $11.9 billion target.

While the sum represents broad-based support with contributions from governments and philanthropic donors, the notable absence of a pledge from the United States, due to safety concerns cited by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has caused some disappointment. The UK emerged as the largest donor, pledging $1.7 billion, followed closely by the Gates Foundation with $1.6 billion.

Amid these financial challenges, Gavi plans to implement reforms and foster partnerships with global health organizations, as well as reduce costs at its Geneva headquarters. The organization aims to vaccinate 500 million more children and save approximately eight million lives from diseases such as measles and diphtheria from 2026 to 2030.

