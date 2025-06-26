New Hope in Hemophilia A Treatment: Reduced Dose Emicizumab Shows Promise

A recent study has discovered that a reduced dose of emicizumab is as effective as the standard dose for managing hemophilia A, offering a potential reduction in treatment costs by more than half.

Hemophilia A is a genetic disorder characterized by a deficiency in factor VIII, crucial for blood clotting. Despite only 27,000 registered patients in India, the actual number could exceed 1.4 lakh, raising concerns over the high cost of standard treatment. According to Dr. Manisha Madkaikar, director of ICMR-National Institute of Immunohematology, emicizumab therapy remains prohibitively expensive for many patients.

Widespread clinical acceptance of reduced-dose emicizumab could revolutionize management of hemophilia A, decreasing lifetime treatment costs and improving patient quality of life. With ongoing trials supported by India's Department of Health Research, experts expect finalized evidence to usher in new guidelines by early 2026.

