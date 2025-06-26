Left Menu

New Hope in Hemophilia A Treatment: Reduced Dose Emicizumab Shows Promise

A study reveals that a reduced dose of emicizumab is as effective as the standard dose for managing hemophilia A, potentially reducing treatment costs significantly. Researchers highlight the financial relief this could offer to economically disadvantaged patients. Ongoing trials aim to confirm these findings for future treatment guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:59 IST
New Hope in Hemophilia A Treatment: Reduced Dose Emicizumab Shows Promise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has discovered that a reduced dose of emicizumab is as effective as the standard dose for managing hemophilia A, offering a potential reduction in treatment costs by more than half.

Hemophilia A is a genetic disorder characterized by a deficiency in factor VIII, crucial for blood clotting. Despite only 27,000 registered patients in India, the actual number could exceed 1.4 lakh, raising concerns over the high cost of standard treatment. According to Dr. Manisha Madkaikar, director of ICMR-National Institute of Immunohematology, emicizumab therapy remains prohibitively expensive for many patients.

Widespread clinical acceptance of reduced-dose emicizumab could revolutionize management of hemophilia A, decreasing lifetime treatment costs and improving patient quality of life. With ongoing trials supported by India's Department of Health Research, experts expect finalized evidence to usher in new guidelines by early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025