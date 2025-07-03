Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Defends COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Baseless Claims

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Thursday reinforced the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, emphasizing their rigorous testing and critical role in curbing the pandemic.

In response to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's comments, which linked vaccines with heart attack deaths, the IPA vehemently argued that misinformation undermines public health and the global trust in science-based healthcare.

Highlighting India's significant contribution to the global vaccine supply, IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain underscored the country's pivotal status in the pharmaceutical industry, producing 60% of the world's vaccines. He criticized baseless assertions about the vaccines' hasty approval and called for fact-based discourse.