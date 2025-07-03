Lifestyle Changes Triumph Over Drugs in Diabetes Prevention

A groundbreaking study has determined that healthier lifestyle changes are more effective than the anti-diabetes drug metformin in preventing diabetes, with benefits lasting over two decades. Conducted by The University of New Mexico and published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal, the research highlights the significant impact of lifestyle on health.

The US Diabetes Prevention Program, initiated in 1996, involved 3,234 prediabetic individuals across the country. It sought to evaluate the efficacy of metformin against lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and a healthy diet. The study found that while metformin reduced diabetes development by 17%, lifestyle changes resulted in a 24% reduction.

Professor emeritus Vallabh Raj Shah emphasized that the initial benefits of lifestyle interventions, observed within the study's first three years, endured for over 20 years. Participants who pursued lifestyle changes added an additional 3.5 years without diabetes, compared to 2.5 years for those on metformin, suggesting a long-term proactive approach to health.