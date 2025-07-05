Puducherry Paves Way in Tuberculosis Testing and Treatment

Puducherry is setting a benchmark in tuberculosis (TB) testing, dramatically boosting its examinations of suspected TB cases from 2,233 per lakh in 2015 to 5,268 per lakh in the first quarter of 2025. This 136% surge reflects enhanced efforts to combat the disease, officials reported on Friday.

The Union Territory's expansion of molecular diagnostics, like CBNAAT and Truenat, has been pivotal. Recognized by the WHO and ICMR as gold-standard testing methods, these technologies have elevated microbiologically confirmed TB cases by 30%, expediting treatment for drug-resistant TB.

Puducherry's comprehensive TB strategies have decreased TB incidences despite increased testing rates. The Retail sale of anti-TB drugs has plummeted, with all medications now distributed through the government, underscoring the success of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

