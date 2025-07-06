Maharashtra's Steady COVID-19 Numbers Marred by Mumbai's New Cases

Maharashtra reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number in 2023 to 2,577, according to a health department official. No new fatalities were reported within the last 24 hours.

The newly reported cases included five in Mumbai, two in Pune, and one in Kolhapur. This update positions Mumbai's infection count at 1,012, with 551 documented in June and an additional 20 so far in July.

State health authorities have confirmed 2,472 recoveries this year. Since January 1, the state conducted 33,157 COVID-19 tests with 41 deaths reported, mostly among individuals with comorbid conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)