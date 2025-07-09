Lupin and Zentiva Forge Global Pact on Biosimilar Rollout

Indian pharmaceutical giant Lupin Ltd has entered into a significant global licensing and supply agreement with the Zentiva Group to market its biosimilar, 'Certolizumab Pegol,' in various international markets. The deal includes potential milestone payments amounting to USD 50 million.

The collaboration seeks to expedite the availability of cost-effective, high-quality biosimilar medications worldwide. Under the agreement, Lupin will manage the development, manufacture, and supply of the product, while Zentiva will handle commercialization in Europe and CIS regions, leveraging their extensive infrastructure and regulatory competencies.

Zentiva will concentrate on markets outside the US and Canada, whereas Lupin will pursue commercialization efforts in those remaining territories. The companies will share profits from the defined markets, marking a strategic expansion for both parties involved in delivering solutions for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.