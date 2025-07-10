Left Menu

The Digital Addiction: Unplugging Children for Better Health

The Chief Medical Officer of Ghaziabad issued an advisory about mobile phone addiction in children, highlighting its effects on mental health, behavior, and physical well-being. The advisory details the issues arising from excessive mobile usage, including physical and psychological problems, and offers recommendations to curb this growing concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:05 IST
The Digital Addiction: Unplugging Children for Better Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad has sounded the alarm on the damaging effects of mobile phone addiction on children in both rural and urban areas. In an advisory, the CMO highlights how a seemingly minor habit can escalate into severe mental health problems, leading to significant behavioral issues.

The report points out that more parents are struggling with their children's disruptive behavior, which can be traced directly to rampant mobile phone use. Issues addressed in the advisory are categorized into physical, emotional, psychological, and behavioral problems.

'Excessive mobile usage is causing neck and back pain in many children due to prolonged postures,' stated CMO Akhilesh Mohan to PTI. 'Moreover, irregular eating habits and disturbed sleep patterns are rampant.' The advisory, released Monday, also links mobile addiction to rising cybercrime and suicidal tendencies, urging immediate intervention and recommending precautionary actions to reduce screen time. For assistance, parents are encouraged to contact the Tele Manas helpline at 14416, available 24/7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025