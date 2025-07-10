The Digital Addiction: Unplugging Children for Better Health

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad has sounded the alarm on the damaging effects of mobile phone addiction on children in both rural and urban areas. In an advisory, the CMO highlights how a seemingly minor habit can escalate into severe mental health problems, leading to significant behavioral issues.

The report points out that more parents are struggling with their children's disruptive behavior, which can be traced directly to rampant mobile phone use. Issues addressed in the advisory are categorized into physical, emotional, psychological, and behavioral problems.

'Excessive mobile usage is causing neck and back pain in many children due to prolonged postures,' stated CMO Akhilesh Mohan to PTI. 'Moreover, irregular eating habits and disturbed sleep patterns are rampant.' The advisory, released Monday, also links mobile addiction to rising cybercrime and suicidal tendencies, urging immediate intervention and recommending precautionary actions to reduce screen time. For assistance, parents are encouraged to contact the Tele Manas helpline at 14416, available 24/7.

