Finland and Allies Withdraw from Ottawa Convention Amid Rising Tensions

Finland has informed the UN of its decision to exit the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel landmines, with the withdrawal effective from January 2026. Alongside Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland, Finland cites growing military threats from Russia. Lithuania and Finland plan to start domestic landmine production in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:13 IST
Finland has officially announced its intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, a crucial international treaty prohibiting the use of anti-personnel landmines. This significant move, disclosed by the foreign ministry late Thursday, will become effective in January 2026, following a six-month notification period to the United Nations. The decision showcases the shifting security dynamics in Northern Europe.

Several NATO and EU members, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, and Poland, have concurred on the withdrawal. These nations share borders with Russia and have expressed concerns over escalating military threats from their eastern neighbor. Growing security challenges have prompted these countries to reconsider their defensive capabilities.

In a development underscoring their defensive recalibration, Lithuania and Finland plan to initiate domestic production of anti-personnel landmines next year. This strategic decision aims to bolster their military inventories amidst increased regional tension, as reported by officials from both NATO member states.

