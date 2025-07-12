Stay Safe Under the Sun: Picnic Tips to Prevent Foodborne Illness

Newcastle-upon-Tyne (UK), July 12 (The Conversation) — Summer picnics are a cherished tradition, yet come with hidden risks concerning food safety. As the UK picnic food market exceeds £2 billion annually, the joy of outdoor dining is juxtaposed with potential hazards.

Warm weather, while perfect for picnics, also fosters bacterial growth in foods like meat and dairy. Cases like the salmonella outbreak in Texas and clostridium botulinum poisoning in Ohio underscore the reality of these risks.

To prevent illness, follow these tips: keep food cold, eat perishables promptly, sanitize hands, cover food, wash produce, and use clean utensils. Enjoy summer memories without sacrificing safety.