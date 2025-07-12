Left Menu

Stay Safe Under the Sun: Picnic Tips to Prevent Foodborne Illness

Picnics are a popular summertime tradition, but they pose food safety risks. Without access to refrigeration or clean water, the chances of foodborne illnesses are elevated. By following six safety tips, including keeping food cool and washing hands, you can enjoy your outdoor feast without worry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle-Upon-Tyne | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newcastle-upon-Tyne (UK), July 12 (The Conversation) — Summer picnics are a cherished tradition, yet come with hidden risks concerning food safety. As the UK picnic food market exceeds £2 billion annually, the joy of outdoor dining is juxtaposed with potential hazards.

Warm weather, while perfect for picnics, also fosters bacterial growth in foods like meat and dairy. Cases like the salmonella outbreak in Texas and clostridium botulinum poisoning in Ohio underscore the reality of these risks.

To prevent illness, follow these tips: keep food cold, eat perishables promptly, sanitize hands, cover food, wash produce, and use clean utensils. Enjoy summer memories without sacrificing safety.

