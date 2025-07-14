Student's Desperate Act Ignites Nationwide Plea for Justice
A 20-year-old college student from Odisha remains in critical condition after setting herself on fire, protesting against inaction over a sexual harassment complaint involving her teacher. Amidst her struggle for life, widespread appeals for her recovery are coupled with legal repercussions for those involved in her ordeal.
A 20-year-old college student from Odisha is battling for her life after self-immolation, driven by alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against a teacher. The incident has sparked a statewide call for prayers and justice.
Hospital officials indicate the student's condition remains critical at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she was admitted with severe burn injuries. Found fighting significant damage to vital organs, she underwent dialysis, with vitamins and micronutrients administered to stabilize potassium levels.
Odisha authorities have initiated an inquiry while temporarily suspending and arresting involved officials. Meanwhile, both government officials and opposition leaders openly express sympathies and seek divine intervention for the student's recovery.
