Deadly Blaze at Boston-Area Assisted Living Facility
A fire at the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, claimed at least nine lives and injured over 30 individuals. Emergency responders rescued numerous residents, though some tragically died at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation.
A devastating fire engulfed the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people, according to officials. The blaze injured over 30 others, prompting a massive response from emergency services.
Approximately 70 residents lived in the facility when the fire occurred around 9:30 p.m. Nearly 50 firefighters battled the flames, rescuing many occupants as others were taken urgently to hospitals. Some residents were found hanging from windows as the city rushed to provide a temporary shelter for survivors.
The tragic incident, described as 'unfathomable' by Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, remains under investigation. Five firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries while heroically responding to the emergency.
