Sanjeevani Abhiyan: A Landmark Cancer Awareness Campaign in Hingoli

A health campaign, 'Sanjeevani Abhiyan', in Maharashtra's Hingoli district discovered 20 cancer cases. Launched on March 8, 2025, it aims to raise awareness, promote early detection and timely treatment focusing on oral, cervical, and breast cancers. Over 14,000 individuals were identified as potentially symptomatic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 'Sanjeevani Abhiyan' health campaign, initiated in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, has unveiled 20 new cancer cases, highlighting the impact of organized health interventions. Launched on March 8, 2025, in celebration of International Women's Day, the campaign primarily aims to foster awareness and facilitate early detection and treatment of cancer.

Spearheaded by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), the campaign focused on door-to-door surveys, assessing symptoms in over 14,000 individuals. Women were targeted specifically, addressing cervical, breast, and oral cancers. Screening methods like the Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) test and clinical breast examination played pivotal roles in the accurate identification of symptoms.

Following screenings, 20 confirmed cases emerged—comprising 12 oral, four breast, and four cervical cancers—with prompt treatment for all diagnosed patients. The initiative underscores the importance of community-centered health campaigns in combating cancer and ensuring early intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

