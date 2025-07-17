Escalation on the Border: Drone Attack in Belgorod
A Ukrainian drone attack hit Russia's southern city of Belgorod, resulting in one fatality and six injuries, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The incident, which damaged six homes, was part of a series of Ukrainian drones intercepted by Russian air defense over a 3-1/2-hour timeframe.
Russia's Defence Ministry reported that its air defence units successfully neutralized 48 Ukrainian drones over a 3-1/2-hour timeframe, concluding at 11:30 p.m. (2030 GMT). Of these, 29 drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which lies along the Ukrainian border, and another 16 in the Bryansk region to the west.
Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of endangering civilians, a claim both deny, as the conflict continues into its fourth year.
