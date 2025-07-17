Escalation on the Border: Drone Attack in Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone attack claimed the life of one individual and wounded six others in the Russian city of Belgorod, as confirmed by regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov early Thursday. All injured persons are receiving hospital treatment for shrapnel wounds, while six residential homes incurred damage.

Russia's Defence Ministry reported that its air defence units successfully neutralized 48 Ukrainian drones over a 3-1/2-hour timeframe, concluding at 11:30 p.m. (2030 GMT). Of these, 29 drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which lies along the Ukrainian border, and another 16 in the Bryansk region to the west.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of endangering civilians, a claim both deny, as the conflict continues into its fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies.)