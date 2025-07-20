Left Menu

India's Ambitious Quest: A New Malaria Vaccine

India is working on a new malaria vaccine candidate with the goal of eradicating the disease by preventing infections and reducing community transmission.

In a bold move to combat malaria, India is developing a new vaccine candidate aimed at eradicating the infectious disease.

According to an official statement, this vaccine aims to prevent infection and minimize community transmission, positioning India at the forefront of global health initiatives.

Efforts like these are crucial as the country strives to significantly reduce the public health burden of malaria, which affects millions annually.

