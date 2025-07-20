India's Ambitious Quest: A New Malaria Vaccine
India is working on a new malaria vaccine candidate with the goal of eradicating the disease by preventing infections and reducing community transmission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 10:33 IST
In a bold move to combat malaria, India is developing a new vaccine candidate aimed at eradicating the infectious disease.
According to an official statement, this vaccine aims to prevent infection and minimize community transmission, positioning India at the forefront of global health initiatives.
Efforts like these are crucial as the country strives to significantly reduce the public health burden of malaria, which affects millions annually.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development
Burundi Eliminates Trachoma, Marks Major Milestone in Public Health Fight
Contaminated Water Sparks Intestinal Infection Outbreak in Dagestan
President Murmu Lauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Role in Public Health at Convocation
India's Sulphur Dioxide Emission Standards Under Fire: A Risk to Public Health