Teenager Airlifted to Delhi for Critical Care After Odisha Tragedy
A 15-year-old girl with critical burn injuries was airlifted from Odisha to Delhi for advanced treatment. After a brutal attack, authorities ensured her swift transport via a green corridor. Local police recorded her statement, which could be crucial for the investigation.
In a harrowing incident, a 15-year-old girl from Odisha's Puri district, suffering from severe burns, was airlifted to Delhi for urgent medical care. The operation involved creating a green corridor for swift transportation from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Biju Patnaik International Airport.
Bhubaneswar authorities confirmed that a special ambulance carried the girl to the airport in less than fifteen minutes. Her journey to AIIMS Delhi was crucial, as she battled for life in an advanced life support ambulance. The decision for her transfer involved medical assessments ensuring her condition was stable enough.
Initial investigations by the police revealed a grim scenario where the girl was assaulted by three individuals. The victim's subsequent statement is expected to play a pivotal role in the ongoing investigation. The authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime.
