Sweida's Hospital Crisis Amid Sectarian Strife

The main hospital in Sweida, a southern Syrian city, is struggling to cope with trauma patients amid ongoing sectarian conflict. Lacking sufficient power and water, essential medical supplies are rapidly depleting.

According to Christina Bethke from the World Health Organization, the hospital faces overwhelming strain as Druze minorities clashed with Bedouin and government forces nearly two weeks ago. Electricity and water have been cut off, she reported from Geneva.

Sweida's main hospital reported a full morgue this week as clashes intensified, resulting in at least 903 deaths. Displacement numbers exceed 145,000 as tensions remain high despite attempts to deliver aid. The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented alarming violations, complicating access to essential resources.