Sweida's Hospital Crisis Amid Sectarian Strife

The main hospital in Sweida, Syria, is struggling with a surge of trauma cases due to sectarian violence. Fighting between Druze militias, Bedouin tribes, and government forces has cut off electricity and water, exhausted medical supplies, and displaced over 145,000 people amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The main hospital in Sweida, a southern Syrian city, is struggling to cope with trauma patients amid ongoing sectarian conflict. Lacking sufficient power and water, essential medical supplies are rapidly depleting.

According to Christina Bethke from the World Health Organization, the hospital faces overwhelming strain as Druze minorities clashed with Bedouin and government forces nearly two weeks ago. Electricity and water have been cut off, she reported from Geneva.

Sweida's main hospital reported a full morgue this week as clashes intensified, resulting in at least 903 deaths. Displacement numbers exceed 145,000 as tensions remain high despite attempts to deliver aid. The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented alarming violations, complicating access to essential resources.

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

