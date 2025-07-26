UPDATE 1-Health Secretary Kennedy to oust advisory panel on cancer screenings, HIV prevention drugs, WSJ reports

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to remove all the members of an advisory panel that determines what cancer screenings and other preventive health measures insurers must cover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kennedy plans to dismiss all 16 panel members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, according to the WSJ report. The task force's members are selected by the U.S. Secretary Of Health And Human Services without Senate confirmation.

The HHS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

