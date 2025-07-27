Doctor Arrested in Shocking Surrogacy Scam: Unveiling the Dark Side of Fertility Clinics

A major illegal surrogacy and baby-selling network was exposed by authorities after arresting eight individuals, including the lead suspect, a doctor, who operated a fertility clinic.

The operation was uncovered after a couple discovered through DNA testing that the child they believed to have been born via surrogacy was not biologically theirs. This prompted them to alert the police.

The primary suspect, Dr. A Namratha, along with accomplices, exploited vulnerable women to fake surrogacies, misleading numerous clients. The plot spanned multiple clinics, amassing significant financial gain from fraudulent operations.

