Vinay Prasad's Surprising Return to Lead FDA's Biologics Division

In a surprising turn of events, Vinay Prasad has returned to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration just over a week after stepping down from his role as head of vaccine, gene therapy, and blood product regulation.

The change comes at the request of the FDA, marking a swift return to leadership for Prasad, who had left the agency on July 30 after a brief tenure. His reappointment was confirmed by the U.S. Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon in a statement to Reuters.

Prasad's time at the FDA has been fraught with controversy, especially surrounding the regulation of a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which was linked to the deaths of two teenagers. Despite the controversy and criticism from figures like Laura Loomer, Prasad continues to play a pivotal role in the agency under the leadership of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(With inputs from agencies.)