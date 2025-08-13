Left Menu

Manipal Health Inks Deal for New Nagpur Hospital

Manipal Health Enterprises announced a partnership with the Maharashtra government to build a 350-bed multi-speciality hospital in Nagpur. The project, valued at Rs 700 crore, is slated to open in 2029 and create approximately 3,000 jobs. Maharashtra will assist with necessary permits and incentives.

Manipal Health Enterprises has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to establish a 350-bed multi-speciality hospital in Nagpur, an investment worth Rs 700 crore, the company announced on Wednesday.

Slated to open in 2029, the hospital is expected to generate around 3,000 jobs, further bolstering local employment. The Maharashtra government has committed to facilitate all necessary permits, approvals, and fiscal incentives to ensure timely completion of the project.

According to Manipal Hospitals MD and CEO Dilip Jose, this strategic move is in line with the group's vision to make advanced medical care accessible to more people. The Nagpur hospital will feature various specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and oncology.

