Odisha's Heartfelt Tribute to Organ Donors

On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling lauded the noble act of organ donation, emphasizing its role in saving lives and bringing national recognition to the state.

Speaking at a commemorative event, Mahaling honored the families of organ donors with the Suraj Award, initiated in 2020, including a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh. The award acknowledges the humanitarian contributions of organ donors like Suraj Behera, whose organs saved six lives posthumously.

Further marking the day, the family of Minati Sahu, deceased at 42, donated her body and eyes for medical research, reflecting a growing culture of organ donation in Odisha. Prof Sagar Prusty highlighted the educational benefits for medical students from such donations.