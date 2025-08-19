Vaccine Guidelines Clash: AAP vs. US Government

In an unprecedented move, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has significantly diverged from US government vaccine guidelines, marking a substantial shift in public health recommendations. This comes after 30 years of largely aligned advice between the AAP and federal bodies like the CDC.

The AAP's updated COVID-19 vaccine recommendations underscore the need for inoculating children aged 6 months to 2 years and advises vaccinations for older children with certain health conditions. This contrasts notably with the stance of US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who does not recommend COVID-19 shots for healthy children.

This clash in guidelines has introduced further complexity into public health messaging, as vaccine sceptics gain influence in the new administration. The AAP insists on making protective choices for children, though it admits this approach might add to existing public confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)