Dr Reddy's Launches Colozo: A Game-Changer in Constipation Treatment

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the launch of Colozo, a pioneering solution in the realm of chronic constipation treatment. As a first-in-class generic medication, Linaclotide, approved by the USFDA, this offering is set to transform treatment for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and for pediatric patients struggling with functional constipation.

The company emphasizes that this introduction is a significant step forward in their gastrointestinal segment in India. M.V. Ramana, CEO Branded Markets, expressed that Colozo adds to their portfolio of novel and first-in-class drugs, following last year's launch of BixiBat.

Dr Reddy's is committed to enhancing patient care through advanced therapies, with a goal to reach 1.5 billion patients by 2030. Despite this promising launch, Dr Reddy's shares ended 1.65% lower on Tuesday, closing at Rs 1,263.35 on the BSE.