Dr Reddy's Launches Colozo: A Game-Changer in Constipation Treatment
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has introduced Colozo, a groundbreaking generic medication for chronic constipation. The USFDA-approved Linaclotide targets adults and pediatric patients. With this launch, Dr Reddy’s enhances its portfolio in the gastrointestinal segment, aiming to improve patient care and serve 1.5 billion patients by 2030.
- Country:
- India
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the launch of Colozo, a pioneering solution in the realm of chronic constipation treatment. As a first-in-class generic medication, Linaclotide, approved by the USFDA, this offering is set to transform treatment for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and for pediatric patients struggling with functional constipation.
The company emphasizes that this introduction is a significant step forward in their gastrointestinal segment in India. M.V. Ramana, CEO Branded Markets, expressed that Colozo adds to their portfolio of novel and first-in-class drugs, following last year's launch of BixiBat.
Dr Reddy's is committed to enhancing patient care through advanced therapies, with a goal to reach 1.5 billion patients by 2030. Despite this promising launch, Dr Reddy's shares ended 1.65% lower on Tuesday, closing at Rs 1,263.35 on the BSE.
ALSO READ
Goa's Healthcare Conclave Sparks Travel Surge: HIFAA 2025 a Game-Changer
Anlon Healthcare Embarks on IPO for Expansion in Pharmaceutical Sector
Amanta Healthcare Goes Public with ₹12,600 Lakhs IPO
BRAINwave: Transforming Healthcare in Andhra Pradesh
WHO Urges Immediate Ceasefire to Protect Gaza Healthcare