Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Launches Colozo: A Game-Changer in Constipation Treatment

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has introduced Colozo, a groundbreaking generic medication for chronic constipation. The USFDA-approved Linaclotide targets adults and pediatric patients. With this launch, Dr Reddy’s enhances its portfolio in the gastrointestinal segment, aiming to improve patient care and serve 1.5 billion patients by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:58 IST
Dr Reddy's Launches Colozo: A Game-Changer in Constipation Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the launch of Colozo, a pioneering solution in the realm of chronic constipation treatment. As a first-in-class generic medication, Linaclotide, approved by the USFDA, this offering is set to transform treatment for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and for pediatric patients struggling with functional constipation.

The company emphasizes that this introduction is a significant step forward in their gastrointestinal segment in India. M.V. Ramana, CEO Branded Markets, expressed that Colozo adds to their portfolio of novel and first-in-class drugs, following last year's launch of BixiBat.

Dr Reddy's is committed to enhancing patient care through advanced therapies, with a goal to reach 1.5 billion patients by 2030. Despite this promising launch, Dr Reddy's shares ended 1.65% lower on Tuesday, closing at Rs 1,263.35 on the BSE.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

 India
2
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global
3
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

 Global
4
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025