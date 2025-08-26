KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses
King George's Medical University in Lucknow introduces a new code of conduct for its nurses. This guide emphasizes simplicity in appearance and maintaining professionalism, urging nurses to avoid excessive jewelry and makeup, communicate politely with patients, promptly report patient changes to doctors, and uphold personal health and cleanliness.
King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has released a new code of conduct for its nurses, highlighting guidelines for professional appearance and behavior during duty hours.
The comprehensive book includes dos and don'ts, stressing the importance of simplicity, politeness, and vigilance in patient care. Nurses are advised to wear minimal jewelry and makeup, ensuring a professional demeanor while on duty.
Nurses should promptly inform doctors of any patient changes and are encouraged to remain punctual, prioritize health, and maintain hygiene. The guidelines apply to over 4,000 nurses at KGMU, both permanent and contractual.
(With inputs from agencies.)
