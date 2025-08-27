Michael Clarke Champions Skin Cancer Awareness after Surgery

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke recently underwent his sixth operation to remove a skin cancer lesion, this time from his nose. The cricket legend shared a post-operative picture on Instagram, urging the public to prioritize regular skin checks, especially in sun-intensive countries like Australia.

In his Instagram post, Clarke, who led Australia to a World Cup victory in 2015, emphasized, "Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key."

Diagnosed initially with skin cancer in 2006, Clarke has since undergone numerous procedures, including the removal of three non-melanoma lesions in 2019 and a significant basal cell carcinoma surgery this year. Following these experiences, Clarke has teamed up with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to raise awareness about this prevalent health issue.

