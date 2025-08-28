Left Menu

HearClear Collaborates with Narayana Health to Revolutionize Hearing Care in Bengaluru

HearClear, a startup specializing in advanced hearing solutions, has partnered with Narayana Health to integrate its services across Narayana clinics in Bengaluru. This includes launching an audiology clinic at HSR Layout. The collaboration aims to enhance diagnostic and awareness efforts on hearing health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
HearClear, a city-based startup renowned for its cutting-edge hearing care solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Narayana Health to provide comprehensive hearing services at Narayana clinics throughout Bengaluru.

Marking the venture's commencement, the first audiology clinic was inaugurated at Narayana Clinic HSR Layout on Thursday, aiming to deliver sophisticated auditory diagnostics and hearing solutions under expert supervision.

This collaboration will tap into Narayana's extensive network, offering enhanced preventive and diagnostic services, backed by awareness programs and community events to promote early intervention in hearing health.

