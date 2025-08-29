NephroCare Expands Dialysis Network in the Philippines

NephroCare Health Services Ltd, gearing up for an IPO, has announced the acquisition of five dialysis clinics in the Philippines, expanding its reach in the country to 39 centers. This move is part of the company's strategy to dominate the dialysis network in the Philippines by 2025.

The Hyderabad-based company originally entered the Philippine market in 2020. It has since increased from providing 3,614 treatments per month in 2021 to over 22,000 by 2025. The newly added clinics are located in key regions, highlighting the firm's commitment to addressing the urgent demand for dialysis services in the country.

Despite the abundance of facilities, the demand continues to outpace supply, with an 8,000-station deficit reported. As per a recent report, the dialysis service market in the Philippines is projected to grow significantly, and NephroCare is positioning itself as a major player both locally and globally.