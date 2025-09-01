Left Menu

SCO Member States Unite Against Trade Measures Violating WTO Rules

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states have collectively opposed trade measures that infringe upon WTO rules, as expressed in a recent joint statement. They emphasized the need for dialogue and cooperation to maintain global supply chain stability.

Updated: 01-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:44 IST
  • China

Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have jointly expressed their opposition to trade measures that contravene World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. This consensus was announced in a joint statement during an SCO summit, as reported by China's official news agency, Xinhua.

The statement highlights concerns among SCO countries about measures that threaten the stability of the global supply chain. They have called for dialogue and cooperation among all involved parties to safeguard economic consistency and collaboration worldwide.

The SCO's stance is a significant reminder of the importance of adherence to international trade agreements, aiming to reinforce stability and fair practices in the global market.

