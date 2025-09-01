Left Menu

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the vital role of advanced technologies in addressing speech and hearing disabilities during the AIISH diamond jubilee. She called for domestic development of such devices to enhance accessibility, urging AIISH to lead in innovation and policy-making for communication disorders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:21 IST
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of advanced technology in mitigating speech and hearing disabilities. Speaking at AIISH's diamond jubilee, she advocated for the domestic manufacturing of affordable devices like cochlear implants to ensure broader accessibility. Murmu also praised AIISH's pioneering efforts in creating inclusive therapies.

The president emphasized the need for early intervention and expert care for those with communication disorders. She noted that society should foster compassion and inclusion. AIISH's initiatives, such as the 'AIISH Arogya Vani' for awareness and their innovative inclusive therapy park, are models gaining international recognition.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot echoed the call for inclusivity, highlighting government efforts like the cochlear implant scheme and Indian Sign Language standardization aimed at empowering the disabled. He stressed the potential of artificial intelligence and tele-audiology in revolutionizing the field, aligning with the government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025