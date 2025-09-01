Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of advanced technology in mitigating speech and hearing disabilities. Speaking at AIISH's diamond jubilee, she advocated for the domestic manufacturing of affordable devices like cochlear implants to ensure broader accessibility. Murmu also praised AIISH's pioneering efforts in creating inclusive therapies.

The president emphasized the need for early intervention and expert care for those with communication disorders. She noted that society should foster compassion and inclusion. AIISH's initiatives, such as the 'AIISH Arogya Vani' for awareness and their innovative inclusive therapy park, are models gaining international recognition.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot echoed the call for inclusivity, highlighting government efforts like the cochlear implant scheme and Indian Sign Language standardization aimed at empowering the disabled. He stressed the potential of artificial intelligence and tele-audiology in revolutionizing the field, aligning with the government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' approach.

