Aster DM Healthcare Expands Stake in Aster Ramesh Hospitals
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has increased its holding in Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd in Andhra Pradesh to 70.49% by acquiring an additional 13% stake for Rs 63.01 crore. The move aligns with Aster's strategy to enhance healthcare facilities in South India, particularly in non-metro areas.
- Country:
- India
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has announced a strategic increase in its stake at Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh. This move sees the healthcare giant holding a substantial 70.49 per cent share after acquiring an additional 13 per cent stake worth Rs 63.01 crore.
The company, previously owning 57.49 per cent, executed the acquisition under the terms of a shareholder agreement allowing promoter group divestment. This transaction, funded entirely through internal accruals, leaves the hospital's board and management unchanged.
Founder & Chairman Azad Moopen emphasized the strategic importance of this decision, highlighting the aim to bolster healthcare services in Southern India. The hospital intends to add 75 more beds to its Ongole unit, operational by FY26, reinforcing its commitment to accessible healthcare in the region.
