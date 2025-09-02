Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcare Expands Stake in Aster Ramesh Hospitals

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has increased its holding in Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd in Andhra Pradesh to 70.49% by acquiring an additional 13% stake for Rs 63.01 crore. The move aligns with Aster's strategy to enhance healthcare facilities in South India, particularly in non-metro areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:33 IST
Aster DM Healthcare Expands Stake in Aster Ramesh Hospitals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has announced a strategic increase in its stake at Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh. This move sees the healthcare giant holding a substantial 70.49 per cent share after acquiring an additional 13 per cent stake worth Rs 63.01 crore.

The company, previously owning 57.49 per cent, executed the acquisition under the terms of a shareholder agreement allowing promoter group divestment. This transaction, funded entirely through internal accruals, leaves the hospital's board and management unchanged.

Founder & Chairman Azad Moopen emphasized the strategic importance of this decision, highlighting the aim to bolster healthcare services in Southern India. The hospital intends to add 75 more beds to its Ongole unit, operational by FY26, reinforcing its commitment to accessible healthcare in the region.

TRENDING

1
Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

 India
2
Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

 India
3
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
4
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025