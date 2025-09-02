Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's New Offensive on Gaza

Israel has launched a new offensive in Gaza City, with 40,000 reservists reporting for duty. The ongoing military campaign has sparked internal disputes within the Israeli government and raised humanitarian concerns as airstrikes reportedly killed over 100 Palestinians. Meanwhile, existing hostages and a lack of cohesive strategy pose significant challenges.

Updated: 02-09-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of reservists have been mobilized as Israel initiates a fresh offensive targeting Gaza City, a move sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst internal government tensions over strategy and humanitarian concerns.

The Israeli army's advancement, supported by 40,000 reservists, aims to seize control of Gaza City, despite warnings from military leaders about endangering hostages and civilians. The campaign has led to severe humanitarian consequences, with Palestinian health authorities reporting over 100 civilian casualties from Israeli airstrikes.

Despite the ongoing conflict and lack of a coordinated strategy, Israeli forces stress their preparedness for a decisive victory. Meanwhile, the humanitarian impact is dire, with reports of starvation and significant loss of civilian life, deepening the urgency for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

