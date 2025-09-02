AIIMS Delhi Leads Corneal Transplant Innovation with Drone Delivery and Advanced Techniques

AIIMS Delhi is at the forefront of corneal transplant innovation, performing over 1,000 surgeries annually and achieving an impressive 85% utilization rate—surpassing national averages.

In 2024 alone, 1,636 successful surgeries were conducted by the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences. The National Eye Bank (NEB) celebrated its 40th National Eye Donation Fortnight, marking a milestone in eye banking with the collection of 36,000 corneas.

Through initiatives like drone-assisted cornea delivery and advanced keratoplasty techniques, AIIMS is setting new benchmarks in ophthalmology. Collaborations with the Indian Council of Medical Research and Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital have bolstered tissue procurement, and AIIMS aims to expand its corneal tissue network across Delhi.