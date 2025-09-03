Left Menu

New Medical Colleges Set to Transform Healthcare in Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced the commencement of admissions at Bhiwani and Koriyavas medical colleges. The approval includes 100 MBBS seats each, marking a significant step towards enhancing medical education and employment in the region, with a focus on accessible healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is set to advance its healthcare education with the announcement that admissions will soon open at newly established medical colleges in Bhiwani and Koriyavas, according to Health Minister Arti Singh Rao.

The approval, coming with gratitude towards Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, allows for 100 MBBS seats at each college. This move follows Rao's outreach to government officials on August 19, which prompted quick action and the National Medical Commission's subsequent permission.

The decision will not only empower aspiring medical students from Haryana to study closer to home but will also create job opportunities in the regions. The state government reaffirms its dedication to making healthcare more affordable and accessible, with a goal of establishing a medical college in every district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

