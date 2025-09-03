U.S. Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts
U.S. job openings declined to a 10-month low in July, with more unemployed individuals than job positions for the first time since the pandemic began. Despite eased labor conditions, layoffs remain low. Economists link the slowdown to tariffs and immigration policies, predicting a Federal Reserve rate cut.
U.S. job openings tumbled to their lowest in 10 months this July, marking a pivotal shift in the labor market landscape as more individuals find themselves unemployed than there are available job positions, the first occurrence since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite this downturn, layoffs have not surged, suggesting a complicated yet resilient labor framework. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates, an anticipated move bolstered by the latest labor data, as economic strategists assess the cooling demand for workers against broader fiscal challenges.
The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed a notable decline, as job openings plummeted by 176,000 to 7.181 million by the end of July. The numbers reflect broader trends, with a downturn in healthcare, social assistance, and retail leading the charge, although construction and manufacturing sectors report growth.
