Turmoil within CDC: Kennedy's Vaccine Controversy Unfolds

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Health Secretary, is under scrutiny for controversial vaccine policy changes, including dismissing CDC Director Susan Monarez. His actions have led to calls for resignation, criticism from legislators, and significant upheaval within the CDC, challenging its leadership and stability amid a series of controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:58 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., current U.S. Health Secretary, has found himself at the center of controversy following his controversial overhaul of vaccine policies, leading to the dismissal of CDC Director Susan Monarez. Critics argue Kennedy's actions undermine scientific standards and destabilize the agency.

Facing intense pressure from lawmakers, including Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, Kennedy has defended his decision, arguing that the CDC misled the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these moves have triggered backlash, with numerous resignations among senior CDC officials and a call for oversight.

Amid the uproar, the CDC's budget is reportedly threatened with significant cuts, and the morale within the agency has plummeted. Despite alleged interference with vaccine policy and mounting demands for his resignation, Kennedy remains resolute in his stance, continuing to implement controversial changes, sparking significant debate and concern over the future trajectory of U.S. health policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

