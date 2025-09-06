Tylenol Use in Pregnancy Sparks Autism Controversy

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to unveil a controversial report suggesting a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism. The Wall Street Journal reported this development, although they noted a lack of evidence supporting the claims. The report also advocates for the use of folinic acid to address autism symptoms.

The announcement had immediate repercussions on Wall Street, with Kenvue's shares dropping 14%. Despite these claims, Kenvue maintains there is no evidence of a causal link between Tylenol and autism, emphasizing FDA support for the drug's safety. Previously, U.S. courts dismissed similar lawsuits citing insufficient scientific evidence.

Meanwhile, Children's Health Defense has fueled the debate on social media, referencing a recent study supporting the potential link. Yet, conflicting research, including a 2024 Swedish study, found no association between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism, leaving medical experts calling for more research.