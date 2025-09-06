Kennedy's Controversial Claims: Tylenol's Alleged Autism Link in Pregnant Women

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to announce claims connecting Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism, according to The Wall Street Journal. Despite no evidence being provided, the news led to a 14% drop in Kenvue's shares, the company behind Tylenol.

Kennedy's assertions clash with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and medical groups, who affirm the safety of acetaminophen, Tylenol's active ingredient. The debate intensifies as Kennedy's past comments linking vaccines to autism fuel skepticism about his latest claims.

A broader investigation, the Autism Data Science Initiative, is underway to explore potential autism contributors. Some studies suggest a possible link between acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders but stress the need for further research. The scientific community awaits definitive evidence on the matter.