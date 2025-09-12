Left Menu

Delhi's Vigilance Against H3N2 Flu: No Panic, Just Precaution

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh assured the public that the H3N2 flu is not serious. He emphasized that Delhi hospitals are prepared to manage the infection. Medical professionals advise consulting a doctor if symptoms persist and stress the importance of basic hygiene and rest for recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh addressed concerns about the H3N2 flu on Friday, reassuring residents that the infection is not serious and residents should not worry.

Singh confirmed that all hospitals in the capital are well-prepared to manage the situation should it escalate. The official statement aimed at calming public nerves, reinforcing that while H3N2 is contagious, it remains a regular viral infection.

Medical expert Doctor Ambuj Garg of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital advises those whose symptoms don't improve within three days to consult a healthcare professional. He recommends basic preventative measures: wearing masks, staying hydrated with warm fluids, nourishing the body, and ensuring adequate rest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

