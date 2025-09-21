Revolutionary GST Reforms Slash Costs in Healthcare Sector
With new GST rates in effect, life-saving medicines and medical devices have become more affordable in India. The reforms reduce GST from 12% to 5% for most medicines and exempt 36 critical drugs. This transformation aims to ease patients' financial burden and improve access to essential healthcare.
- Country:
- India
The latest GST reforms, effective from September 22, are set to revolutionize India's healthcare industry by making life-saving medicines and medical devices more affordable. Key industry players, including Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain, laud the change as a means to improve accessibility to healthcare for all citizens.
Most medicines will see a GST reduction from 12% to 5%, while 36 critical life-saving drugs will be entirely exempt. This decision by the GST Council also extends to health and life insurance premiums, glucometers, and corrective spectacles, promising significant savings for patients and families.
Prominent figures such as Anil Matai of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India and NATHEALTH President Ameera Shah express optimism that these measures will relieve financial strains and standardize GST rates across various aspects of healthcare, ultimately supporting early disease detection and consistent care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economic Growth and Self-Reliance
India Pledges Support for Nepal's Post-Protest Reconstruction
India's Path to Prosperity: Embracing 'Sanatan' Values Amidst Global Challenges
India's Palestine Policy Under Fire Amid Global Recognition
A Day in India: From GST Reforms to Cultural Farewells