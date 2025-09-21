Revolutionary GST Reforms Slash Costs in Healthcare Sector

The latest GST reforms, effective from September 22, are set to revolutionize India's healthcare industry by making life-saving medicines and medical devices more affordable. Key industry players, including Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain, laud the change as a means to improve accessibility to healthcare for all citizens.

Most medicines will see a GST reduction from 12% to 5%, while 36 critical life-saving drugs will be entirely exempt. This decision by the GST Council also extends to health and life insurance premiums, glucometers, and corrective spectacles, promising significant savings for patients and families.

Prominent figures such as Anil Matai of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India and NATHEALTH President Ameera Shah express optimism that these measures will relieve financial strains and standardize GST rates across various aspects of healthcare, ultimately supporting early disease detection and consistent care.

(With inputs from agencies.)