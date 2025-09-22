Massive Absenteeism Uncovered in Budaun Hospitals

In a startling revelation, 131 doctors and staff members were found absent during surprise inspections in Budaun district's medical facilities earlier this month.

District Magistrate Avneesh Rai has responded by ordering a one-day salary deduction for these absentees as part of preventive measures mandated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The inspections on September 3, led by magistrates and senior officials, aimed to ensure medical accountability, uncovering widespread non-compliance across several health centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)