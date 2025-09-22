Massive Absenteeism Uncovered in Budaun Hospitals
A surprise inspection in Budaun district hospitals revealed 131 doctors and staff members absent from duty. In response, the District Magistrate ordered a day's salary deduction from their September pay, following an order from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to enhance accountability in medical facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, 131 doctors and staff members were found absent during surprise inspections in Budaun district's medical facilities earlier this month.
District Magistrate Avneesh Rai has responded by ordering a one-day salary deduction for these absentees as part of preventive measures mandated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The inspections on September 3, led by magistrates and senior officials, aimed to ensure medical accountability, uncovering widespread non-compliance across several health centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
10th Ayurveda Day to showcase India's commitment to holistic healthcare at AIIA Goa
Delhi Chief Minister Attack Case: Custody Extended
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Rise of Non-Surgical Treatments in India
Embracing Ancient Wisdom: Ayurveda at the Forefront of Global Healthcare
GE Healthcare Eyes China Exit Amid Strategic Overhaul