Massive Absenteeism Uncovered in Budaun Hospitals

A surprise inspection in Budaun district hospitals revealed 131 doctors and staff members absent from duty. In response, the District Magistrate ordered a day's salary deduction from their September pay, following an order from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to enhance accountability in medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, 131 doctors and staff members were found absent during surprise inspections in Budaun district's medical facilities earlier this month.

District Magistrate Avneesh Rai has responded by ordering a one-day salary deduction for these absentees as part of preventive measures mandated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The inspections on September 3, led by magistrates and senior officials, aimed to ensure medical accountability, uncovering widespread non-compliance across several health centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

