Delhi's Navratri Nightmare: Adulterated Buckwheat Flour Sparks Health Scare

Over 200 individuals in Delhi fell ill during Navratri after consuming adulterated buckwheat flour. The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the BJP for neglecting food safety, prioritizing festivities instead. The incident raised significant concerns about food safety regulations and accountability during the fasting festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing incident during the Navratri festival, over 200 people in Delhi were hospitalized after allegedly consuming adulterated buckwheat flour, known as kuttu ka atta. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticized the ruling BJP government in Delhi for failing to ensure food safety.

AAP's Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the government of prioritizing dandiya celebrations over public health, with many affected individuals seeking treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and other local medical facilities.

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Ankush Narang, demanded accountability, emphasizing the critical need for stringent food safety measures to prevent such issues. Authorities have launched an investigation into the source of the contaminated flour, while police confirm that patients are stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

