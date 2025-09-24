Revamping Medical Education: India to Add 10,023 New Medical Seats by 2029

The Indian Union Cabinet has given the green light for Phase-III of a significant scheme aimed at enhancing existing government medical colleges to introduce an additional 5,000 postgraduate seats. This approval was announced during a Cabinet briefing by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The scheme also extends to boosting undergraduate medical education, with plans to augment 5,023 MBBS seats, each at an enhanced financial ceiling of Rs 1.50 crore. This initiative, according to Vaishnaw, is poised to greatly improve the availability of specialist doctors and introduce new specialties while fortifying the health sector's infrastructure.

By 2029, the program aims to better distribute healthcare resources across India, particularly reaching underserved regions. The combined financial commitment of Rs 15,034.50 crore includes a central share of Rs 10,303.20 crore and a state share of Rs 4,731.30 crore, underscoring the country's dedication to revolutionizing its healthcare and educational facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)