Medical Mystery: Stomach Full of Pens, Toothbrushes, and Spoons

In an extraordinary medical case, doctors at Hapur's Devanandani Hospital successfully removed an assortment of foreign objects from a patient's stomach. The patient, identified as Sachin, was being treated for drug addiction when he inexplicably ingested two pens, 19 toothbrushes, and 29 spoons.

Sachin, a resident of Bulandshahr, was under the care of a de-addiction centre before being admitted to the hospital with severe abdominal pain. An ultrasound revealed the unusual presence of foreign objects lodged in his stomach.

The surgical team, led by Dr. Shyam Kumar and Dr. Sanjay Rai, conducted a complicated procedure to remove the items. Hospital officials noted that the ingestion occurred while Sachin was under the influence of drugs, marking a peculiar twist in his treatment journey.

