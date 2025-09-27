Left Menu

Global Experts Unite for Psychosocial Resilience in Disaster Management

NIMHANS will host the First International Conference on Psychosocial Support and Mental Health Services in Disaster Management from October 10 to 12. The event, themed 'Beyond the Rubble: Building Resilience through Psychosocial Support', aims to enhance global collaboration and knowledge exchange in psychosocial disaster management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:20 IST
Global Experts Unite for Psychosocial Resilience in Disaster Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NIMHANS is set to host an international conference focusing on psychosocial support and mental health in disaster management from October 10 to 12. The event aims to strengthen global cooperation, exchange ideas, and build capacity in this critical area.

The conference, titled 'Beyond the Rubble: Building Resilience through Psychosocial Support', will be held both in-person at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru and online. It will feature discussions on climate change impacts, trauma-informed care, and innovations in digital mental health.

Attendees can participate in keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops. The event also includes a platform for researchers to present their work, with awards for exceptional contributions. Abstract submissions are open until September 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

 India
2
Delhi Strengthens Support for Street Vendors: New Panels to Aid Grievance Redressal

Delhi Strengthens Support for Street Vendors: New Panels to Aid Grievance Re...

 India
3
Top Military Brass Meet in Ladakh Amidst Rising Tensions

Top Military Brass Meet in Ladakh Amidst Rising Tensions

 India
4
Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025