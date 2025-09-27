Global Experts Unite for Psychosocial Resilience in Disaster Management

NIMHANS is set to host an international conference focusing on psychosocial support and mental health in disaster management from October 10 to 12. The event aims to strengthen global cooperation, exchange ideas, and build capacity in this critical area.

The conference, titled 'Beyond the Rubble: Building Resilience through Psychosocial Support', will be held both in-person at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru and online. It will feature discussions on climate change impacts, trauma-informed care, and innovations in digital mental health.

Attendees can participate in keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops. The event also includes a platform for researchers to present their work, with awards for exceptional contributions. Abstract submissions are open until September 25.

