Tragedy at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally: 39 Dead, Dozens Injured

A tragic stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led to 39 fatalities. While 26 injured were treated as outpatients, 67 remain hospitalized. Medical teams have been mobilized to handle the crisis, with critical cases shifted to specialized facilities for further care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of 39 people, including 17 women and several children. Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar reported that 67 individuals are currently hospitalized, with the conditions of two patients being critical.

In response to the high number of casualties, medical teams were mobilized from nearby facilities to assist the Karur Government Hospital during the night. Despite the sufficient number of experts, additional support was necessary to manage the situation, including conducting postmortem examinations for the deceased.

The Dindigul district collector stated that 38 bodies have been identified and efforts are underway to return them to their families, while one woman's identity remains unknown. Officials assure that the necessary medical supplies and quality care remain available for all affected patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

