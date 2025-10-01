From Skin Cells to Eggs: A New Frontier in Reproductive Science
Scientists are exploring how human skin cells could be converted into functional eggs, potentially offering women with dysfunctional eggs a chance to have genetically-related children. Early experiments show limited success, with significant safety concerns and a long journey ahead before clinical application becomes feasible.
In a groundbreaking step for reproductive science, researchers are investigating how human skin cells might be transformed into functional eggs. The novel process could aid women with dysfunctional eggs in bearing their own genetic children, according to recent lab results published in a scientific journal.
Experts caution that while the idea is promising, the method involves substantial safety concerns. The technique described in Nature Communications involves replacing a nucleus in an oocyte with one from a skin cell. This promises a future where infertility and miscarriage might be better understood and treated.
As researchers from Oregon Health & Science University work on refining this innovative method, they note its current limitations and low success rates. A decade of further study is anticipated before any potential clinical trials, if U.S. regulations allow.
