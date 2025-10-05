Pope Leo's Call for Compassion: A New Missionary Age

Pope Leo urged Catholics worldwide to embrace immigrants, reinforcing his welcoming stance just days after opposing U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies.

Addressing thousands in St. Peter's Square, Leo stressed the importance of welcoming migrants with open hearts and arms, fostering a global community of consolation and hope.

The Pope highlighted a 'new missionary age' for the Church, advocating for compassion and solidarity towards migrants, an appeal resonating globally amidst contemporary political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)