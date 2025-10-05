Pope Leo's Call for Compassion: A New Missionary Age
Pope Leo addressed Catholics, advocating for empathy towards immigrants amidst ongoing debates about immigration policies, emphasizing a 'new missionary age' for the Church. His comments, following criticisms of U.S. President Trump's policies, highlight the Church's stance on hospitality and compassion towards migrants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:50 IST
Pope Leo urged Catholics worldwide to embrace immigrants, reinforcing his welcoming stance just days after opposing U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies.
Addressing thousands in St. Peter's Square, Leo stressed the importance of welcoming migrants with open hearts and arms, fostering a global community of consolation and hope.
The Pope highlighted a 'new missionary age' for the Church, advocating for compassion and solidarity towards migrants, an appeal resonating globally amidst contemporary political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants escape from Tripura detention centre
UPDATE 1-US Supreme Court lets Trump strip temporary status from Venezuelan migrants
Compassionate Farewells: The Essence of Funeral Services in Singapore
UPDATE 3-US Supreme Court lets Trump strip temporary status from Venezuelan migrants
UPDATE 2-US Supreme Court lets Trump strip temporary status from Venezuelan migrants